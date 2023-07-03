2022 Summit's Themes...

Define the Vision, Drive the Culture, and Discover New Methods for Success
Now in it's 18th year, the Fierce Pharma PR & Communications Summit continues to be the premier event dedicated to providing life science communicators with industry updates and best practices for successful communications strategies during today’s complex healthcare environment.
Whether you’re more efficiently communicating your company’s innovative therapies and technologies, pushing the limits to tell a more compelling narrative or building out your personal skill set to bring more to the proverbial table, it’s time to take control.
Meet the 2022 Chairperson
Wendy Lund
Chief Communications Officer
Organon
Wendy Lund has been an integral part of the Fierce Pharma PR & Communications Summit for 16 years serving on the Advisory Board, speaking and most recently serving as Chairperson for our East Coast and West Coast Summit. Come join Wendy and the All-Star lineup of speakers that are scheduled at this year's events!
Featured Sessions from 2022:
- The Evolution of the Corporate Communications Role
- Demystifying the ESG Hype
- Combating Misinformation and Bias in Healthcare Communications
- What can Pharma Learn from Outside Industries
- The Magic of Mentorship: Drive Career Growth, Build a Network, and Gain Valuable Insights
- Improving the Patient Experience with Patient Advocacy
2022 Registrants of the Fierce Pharma PR & Communications Summit Include Communications Executives from Top Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies.
