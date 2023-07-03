Pharma PR Summit East 2022

Define the Vision, Drive the Culture, and Discover New Methods for Success

Now in it's 18th year, the Fierce Pharma PR & Communications Summit continues to be the premier event dedicated to providing life science communicators with industry updates and best practices for successful communications strategies during today’s complex healthcare environment.

Whether you’re more efficiently communicating your company’s innovative therapies and technologies, pushing the limits to tell a more compelling narrative or building out your personal skill set to bring more to the proverbial table, it’s time to take control.

Meet the 2022 Chairperson

Wendy Lund
Chief Communications Officer
Organon

Wendy Lund has been an integral part of the Fierce Pharma PR & Communications Summit for 16 years serving on the Advisory Board, speaking and most recently serving as Chairperson for our East Coast and West Coast Summit. Come join Wendy and the All-Star lineup of speakers that are scheduled at this year's events!

2022 Summit's Themes...

Build a Communications Team for Growth

Create a roadmap for the organization and identify skill sets that are needed in the coming years to align with the mission and vision

The Evolution of Corporate Communications

Discuss the evolution of corporate communications and how it has transformed and expanded in recent years

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Go Beyond Checking the Box! Discover Innovative approaches to get diverse candidates into the hiring funnel and ways to integrate DEI principles into corporate culture

Correct Misinformation and Bias

Correct Misinformation and Bias in the Scientific Community and determine what it takes to get the truth out and combat these challenges

Demystify the ESG Hype

ESG initiatives are becoming crucial objectives for investors and shareholders. Uncover how it can create an advantage and different methods to measure and track ESG initiatives

Improve Employee Retention

Tailor employee communications to be authentic, transparent and true to the company mission and values
Pharma PR & Communications Summit Sessions

Featured Sessions from 2022:

  • The Evolution of the Corporate Communications Role
  • Demystifying the ESG Hype
  • Combating Misinformation and Bias in Healthcare Communications
  • What can Pharma Learn from Outside Industries
  • The Magic of Mentorship: Drive Career Growth, Build a Network, and Gain Valuable Insights
  • Improving the Patient Experience with Patient Advocacy
Maximize learning by attending as a group and save 25% or more.

If you plan to send multiple people from your team to the Fierce Pharma PR & Communications Summit, please contact us for custom group pricing.

